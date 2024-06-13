© 2024 WXXI News
Drag performers on national trends and an upcoming performance in Rochester

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 13, 2024 at 2:32 PM EDT
Four smiling people in a radio talk studio: A drag queen back left has long curly orange hair and is wearing a green sparkly dress; a man in the back center has short dark hair and is wearing a black and white shirt; a drag queen back right has a brown beehive and is wearing brown and green glasses and a black and gold sparkly dress; a man sitting at center has short dark hair and a black button-down shirt
Jacob Walsh
/
WXXI News
Aggy Dune, Tim Evanicki, Mrs. Kasha Davis with Evan Dawson on "Connections" on Thursday, June 13, 2024

A growing number of U.S. states are attempting to regulate or ban drag shows.

We talk with local drag performers about those trends, how the courts and the public are reacting, and we preview the upcoming "RuPaul's Drag Race Invasion" performance in Rochester.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
