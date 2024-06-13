Drag performers on national trends and an upcoming performance in Rochester
A growing number of U.S. states are attempting to regulate or ban drag shows.
We talk with local drag performers about those trends, how the courts and the public are reacting, and we preview the upcoming "RuPaul's Drag Race Invasion" performance in Rochester.
In studio:
- Mrs. Kasha Davis, performer in "RuPaul's Drag Race Invasion" at Essex
- Aggy Dune, host of "RuPaul's Drag Race Invasion" at Essex
- Tim Evanicki, business partner for Drag Me to the Stage, which is presenting "RuPaul's Drag Race Invasion" at Essex