Connections
Demond Meeks, primary candidate for New York State Assembly, District 137

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 12, 2024 at 2:34 PM EDT
Demond Meeks on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
Early voting for the primary election begins in Monroe County on Saturday.

In our second half hour, we talk with Demond Meeks, who is seeking re-election to the New York State Assembly, District 137. He discusses his background and experience, his priorities, and he answers our questions and yours.

Our guest:

  • Demond Meeks, candidate for New York State Assembly, District 137.

*Note: Meeks' opponent did not respond to multiple invitations to join the program.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
