Demond Meeks, primary candidate for New York State Assembly, District 137

Julie Williams / WXXI News Demond Meeks on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Early voting for the primary election begins in Monroe County on Saturday.

In our second half hour, we talk with Demond Meeks, who is seeking re-election to the New York State Assembly, District 137. He discusses his background and experience, his priorities, and he answers our questions and yours.

Our guest:



Demond Meeks, candidate for New York State Assembly, District 137.

*Note: Meeks' opponent did not respond to multiple invitations to join the program.