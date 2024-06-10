How a new program is helping to make local culinary education more inclusive

When a local mother wanted to help her adult son sign up for a cooking class, she struggled to find a good fit. Jerri Lynn Sparks’ son has autism, and was eager to learn new culinary skills.

That’s when a new idea was born: a program through New York Kitchen called Sous Chef Academy. It’s helping people with autism learn about food preparation, food safety, life skills, and more.

Our guests this hour tell the story.

In studio:



Jerri Lynn Sparks, mother of an adult son with autism

Alyssa Belasco, executive director for donor relations and development at New York Kitchen

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.