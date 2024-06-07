© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

What's on the big screen this summer?

Published June 7, 2024 at 2:46 PM EDT
Film industry insiders say they are concerned about the future of moviegoing.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, box office revenues are plummeting as fans turn to streaming films from their own homes. Will a new slate of summer movies be enough to bring more people to theaters?

This hour, we discuss the state of the industry and we preview what you can see on the big screen this summer.

Our guests:

*Note: To learn more about Little Theatre Day, click here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
