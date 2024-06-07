What's on the big screen this summer?
Film industry insiders say they are concerned about the future of moviegoing.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, box office revenues are plummeting as fans turn to streaming films from their own homes. Will a new slate of summer movies be enough to bring more people to theaters?
This hour, we discuss the state of the industry and we preview what you can see on the big screen this summer.
Our guests:
- Amy Adrion, Emmy-nominated director and writer whose work has screened at the Sundance, SXSW, and Tribeca Film Festivals and on national television; and assistant professor in the School of Film and Animation at RIT
- Adam Lubitow, programming director for the Anomaly Film Festival
- Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre
- Matt Passantino, film critic for CITY Magazine
*Note: To learn more about Little Theatre Day, click here.