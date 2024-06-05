Exploring the new WXXI "election hub"
1 of 3 — Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule
Max Schulte / WXXI News
2 of 3 — Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp
WXXI News
3 of 3 — David Streever
David Streever and daughter, Helen
Provided
We sit down with WXXI News colleagues to talk about the new WXXI "election hub."
We discuss the value of citizen engagement and how the new tool will help voters better access and understand the issues and candidates they will see on their ballots.
Our guests:
- Jeremy Moule, deputy editor at WXXI News
- Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise reporter for WXXI News
- David Streever, director of digital product at WXXI