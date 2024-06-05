Discussing lessons learned from the pandemic's effect on nursing homes
What can we learn from the pandemic lockdown's effect on nursing homes?
A film titled "Fire through Dry Grass" tells the story of a group of artists with disabilities who worked to fight the effects of both COVID and nursing home isolation. The film will be screened at the Little Theatre next week.*
This hour, we talk with the team behind “Fire through Dry Grass” and local disability rights advocates.
Our guests:
- Shannon Nelson, member of the Reality Poets who is featured in “Fire through Dry Grass”
- Theresa Williams, member of the Reality Poets who is affiliated with “Fire through Dry Grass”
- MaryDel Wypych, chair of the Elder Justice Committee at Metro Justice
- Pat Muir, local resident whose father lived in a nursing home during the COVID lockdown
This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.
*Note: You can also stream the film here.
**Note: WXXI hosted a live, televised forum about the impact COVID-19 had on people with disabilities. You can watch that broadcast here.