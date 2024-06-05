Discussing lessons learned from the pandemic's effect on nursing homes

What can we learn from the pandemic lockdown's effect on nursing homes?

A film titled "Fire through Dry Grass" tells the story of a group of artists with disabilities who worked to fight the effects of both COVID and nursing home isolation. The film will be screened at the Little Theatre next week.*

This hour, we talk with the team behind “Fire through Dry Grass” and local disability rights advocates.

Our guests:



Shannon Nelson, member of the Reality Poets who is featured in “Fire through Dry Grass”

Theresa Williams, member of the Reality Poets who is affiliated with “Fire through Dry Grass”

MaryDel Wypych, chair of the Elder Justice Committee at Metro Justice

Pat Muir, local resident whose father lived in a nursing home during the COVID lockdown

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

*Note: You can also stream the film here.

**Note: WXXI hosted a live, televised forum about the impact COVID-19 had on people with disabilities. You can watch that broadcast here.