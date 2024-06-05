© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Discussing lessons learned from the pandemic's effect on nursing homes

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 5, 2024 at 2:40 PM EDT
Two smiling women wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: The woman at left has short brown hair and is wearing brown glasses, and a black and white patterned blouse; the woman at right has shoulder-length grey hair and is wearing glasses and a blue and white patterned blouse
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI News
MaryDel Wypych and Pat Muir on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, June 5, 2024

What can we learn from the pandemic lockdown's effect on nursing homes?

A film titled "Fire through Dry Grass" tells the story of a group of artists with disabilities who worked to fight the effects of both COVID and nursing home isolation. The film will be screened at the Little Theatre next week.*

This hour, we talk with the team behind “Fire through Dry Grass” and local disability rights advocates.

Our guests:

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

*Note: You can also stream the film here.
**Note: WXXI hosted a live, televised forum about the impact COVID-19 had on people with disabilities. You can watch that broadcast here.

Connections Inclusion Desk
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack