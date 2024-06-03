Author Sejal Shah on her new book, "How to Make Your Mother Cry: Fictions"

In her new book, "How to Make Your Mother Cry: Fictions," Rochester native Sejal Shah explores love, loss, friendship, family, and memory.

The collection of stories and letters about growing up and living as a Gujarati woman is raw and bold, while also beautiful and poetic. Some of the stories are love letters to Rochester.

This hour, we talk with Shah about her work, her process, and what she learned (and what she wants readers to learn) about resilience and finding meaning.

Our guest:

