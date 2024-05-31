How bad is air travel for the environment? We talk climate change, flying, and what you can do now

In this episode of Environmental Connections, we dive into the environmental impact of air travel and explore potential solutions for reducing aviation's carbon footprint. From the emissions produced by flights to the broader implications for climate change, we’ll examine the true cost of aviation on our planet. Our panel will discuss innovative technologies, policy measures, and individual actions that can help mitigate the climate toll of flying. Discover how the aviation industry and travelers can work toward a more sustainable future.

Our conversation will cover the economic and environmental challenges of reducing emissions in the aviation sector, the role of policy in driving change, and the practical steps individuals and companies can take to lower their carbon footprints.

Our guests:

Jane van Dis, MD, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Rochester and co-founder of OBGYNs for Sustainable Future

Dan Castrigano, educator and community organizer

(joining remotely) Chuck Collins, director of the Program on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute for Policy Studies

