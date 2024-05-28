© 2024 WXXI News
What does it take to become a scientist, part 3?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 28, 2024 at 2:17 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A man front left has short brown hair and a brown beard and mustache and is wearing a black polo shirt and jeans; a man front center is wearing a blue t-shirt with a design in white, a baseball hat, and a dark khaki pants; a woman back left has long brown hair and is wearing a green shirt and grey sweater; a man back right has long purple hair and is wearing a long-sleeved peach shirt; and a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a purple checked button-down shirt
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Matthew Signor, Adam Frank, (background) Katarina Nichols, and Kylie Lofton on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, May 28, 2024

What does it take to become a scientist?

This is the third in a series of conversations with students who have chosen the path of science. We explore what they're learning, the methods they are being taught, and how that might help all of us become better thinkers.

Our guests:

  • Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
  • Matthew Signor, Ph.D. student in physics at the University of Rochester
  • Katarina Nichols, Ph.D. candidate at the University of Rochester
  • Kylie Lofton, Ph.D. student in chemistry at the University of Rochester
    Evan Dawson
    Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
    Megan Mack
    Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
