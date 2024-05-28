What does it take to become a scientist, part 3?
This is the third in a series of conversations with students who have chosen the path of science. We explore what they're learning, the methods they are being taught, and how that might help all of us become better thinkers.
Our guests:
- Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
- Matthew Signor, Ph.D. student in physics at the University of Rochester
- Katarina Nichols, Ph.D. candidate at the University of Rochester
- Kylie Lofton, Ph.D. student in chemistry at the University of Rochester