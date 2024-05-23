© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Problems with the American child welfare system

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 23, 2024 at 2:32 PM EDT
A University of Rochester professor argues that the American child welfare system lost its way.

Her new book examines decades of policy that led to – in her view – biased viewpoints regarding race, class, and gender. Dr. Mical Raz joins us to discuss her book, “Abusive Policies.”

We also hear personal stories from community members and nonprofit leaders who have navigated the foster care system.

Our guests:

  • Mical Raz, M.D., Ph.D., Charles E. and Dale L. Phelps Professor in Public Health and Policy and professor of history at the University of Rochester; professor of clinical medicine in the URMC School of Medicine and Dentistry; and author of “Abusive Policies
  • Ashley Cross, Ed.D., founder and executive director of HOPE585
  • Oni Colon, manager of family services at HOPE585
  • Sherell Harris, young adult currently living in HOPE585's Community Supported Foster Home, who is preparing to age out of foster care in June
  • Veronica Hay-Boler, mother of six children
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
