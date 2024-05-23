Problems with the American child welfare system
A University of Rochester professor argues that the American child welfare system lost its way.
Her new book examines decades of policy that led to – in her view – biased viewpoints regarding race, class, and gender. Dr. Mical Raz joins us to discuss her book, “Abusive Policies.”
We also hear personal stories from community members and nonprofit leaders who have navigated the foster care system.
Our guests:
- Mical Raz, M.D., Ph.D., Charles E. and Dale L. Phelps Professor in Public Health and Policy and professor of history at the University of Rochester; professor of clinical medicine in the URMC School of Medicine and Dentistry; and author of “Abusive Policies”
- Ashley Cross, Ed.D., founder and executive director of HOPE585
- Oni Colon, manager of family services at HOPE585
- Sherell Harris, young adult currently living in HOPE585's Community Supported Foster Home, who is preparing to age out of foster care in June
- Veronica Hay-Boler, mother of six children