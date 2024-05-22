How Rochester's music scene is becoming more collaborative

Rochester’s music scene is growing.

The city is home to talented singers, songwriters, and musicians of all backgrounds. The team behind a new local music studio is working to grow that community and help its members become better connected.

This hour, we talk to artists affiliated with Tones Studios and the organizers of the annual “If All Rochester Wrote the Same Song” contest about their work, their upcoming events, and their vision for a more collaborative local music scene.

