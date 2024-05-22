© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How Rochester's music scene is becoming more collaborative

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 22, 2024 at 2:40 PM EDT
Microphone and headphones
Who is Danny
/
stock.adobe.com
Microphone and headphones

Rochester’s music scene is growing.

The city is home to talented singers, songwriters, and musicians of all backgrounds. The team behind a new local music studio is working to grow that community and help its members become better connected.

This hour, we talk to artists affiliated with Tones Studios and the organizers of the annual “If All Rochester Wrote the Same Song” contest about their work, their upcoming events, and their vision for a more collaborative local music scene.

In studio:

To purchase tickets to the "If All Rochester Wrote the Same Song" concert, click here.
To register for "The Healing" listening session and studio tour at Tones Studios, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack