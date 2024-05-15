Exploring comedian Jerry Seinfeld's advice for Gen Z
1 of 2 — (foreground) Tom Proietti, (background) Anna Eggleton, and Kseniya Kalaur on "Connections"
(foreground) Tom Proietti, (background) Anna Eggleton, and Kseniya Kalaur on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, May 15, 2024
George Yeadon / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Ana McCasland.jpg
Ana McCasland
Provided
In his recent commencement address at Duke University, comedian Jerry Seinfeld told graduates that their generation needs to preserve a sense of humor to deal with life.
Seinfeld expressed concern that Gen Z’s quest for progress could injure its ability to see the humor in the world.
We explore those comments and the reactions with our guests:
- Anna Eggleton, comedian and member of Gen Z
- Ana McCasland, comedian
- Kseniya Kalaur, digital strategist for WXXI and member of Gen Z
- Tom Proietti, media scholar at St. John Fisher University