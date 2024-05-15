© 2024 WXXI News
Exploring comedian Jerry Seinfeld's advice for Gen Z

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 15, 2024 at 2:30 PM EDT
Three smiling people sit at a table labeled "WXXI" in a radio talk studio: A man in the foreground is bald and is wearing a blue sweatshirt with the word "Adidas" in white text; a woman back left has long brown hair and is wearing a green and grey dress; a woman back right has shoulder-length blonde hair and is wearing a grey sweatshirt with "University of Rochester" written in yellow and blue
1 of 2  — (foreground) Tom Proietti, (background) Anna Eggleton, and Kseniya Kalaur on "Connections"
(foreground) Tom Proietti, (background) Anna Eggleton, and Kseniya Kalaur on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, May 15, 2024
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A woman with light brown shoulder-length hair smiling at the camera. She is wearing a white and green sweater and holding a pair of glasses
2 of 2  — Ana McCasland.jpg
Ana McCasland
Provided

In his recent commencement address at Duke University, comedian Jerry Seinfeld told graduates that their generation needs to preserve a sense of humor to deal with life.

Seinfeld expressed concern that Gen Z’s quest for progress could injure its ability to see the humor in the world.

We explore those comments and the reactions with our guests:

  • Anna Eggleton, comedian and member of Gen Z
  • Ana McCasland, comedian
  • Kseniya Kalaur, digital strategist for WXXI and member of Gen Z
  • Tom Proietti, media scholar at St. John Fisher University
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
