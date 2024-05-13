© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Danielle Ponder, EKUA, and Chi the Realist on their music and the state of the industry

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 13, 2024 at 3:02 PM EDT
Two smiling women stand in front of a photo of a Rochester skyline: The woman at left has long brown braids and is wearing a green outfit and necklace; the woman at right has long black hair and is wearing a blue t-shirt with a graphic of a heart in white
1 of 2  — EKUA and Danielle Ponder on "Connections"
EKUA and Danielle Ponder on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, May 13, 2024
Julie Williams / WXXI News
A man wearing a white hat, white sunglasses, and white jacket with different logos. He has shoulder-length black hair and is crossing his arms in front of his chest, while pointing his index finger.
2 of 2  — Chi the Realist
Chi the Realist
Rafael Rodriguez / CITY Magazine

We sit down with international recording artist – and Rochester native – Danielle Ponder.

Ponder is back home this week for a free concert at the Lilac Festival. She has curated “An Evening of Soul,” set for Thursday. The event also includes performances by fellow Rochestarians EKUA and Chi the Realist.

We talk with all three artists about their upcoming show, the state of the music industry, and their music.

Our guests:

