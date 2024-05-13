Danielle Ponder, EKUA, and Chi the Realist on their music and the state of the industry

We sit down with international recording artist – and Rochester native – Danielle Ponder.

Ponder is back home this week for a free concert at the Lilac Festival. She has curated “An Evening of Soul,” set for Thursday. The event also includes performances by fellow Rochestarians EKUA and Chi the Realist.

We talk with all three artists about their upcoming show, the state of the music industry, and their music.

Our guests:

