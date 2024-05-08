© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Does restorative justice work in schools?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 8, 2024 at 3:37 PM EDT

Use of the practice is growing in educational setting across the country. It’s meant to empower students involved in conflicts to resolve those issues with each other in small groups.

This hour, we examine how it works, what students and adults can learn, and how the lessons of restorative justice can be expanded beyond school walls.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
