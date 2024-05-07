"Cabaret" in 2024
It’s one thing to stage a production like “Brigadoon” in 2024; it’s another to stage “Cabaret.”
Over the years, think pieces and reviews have analyzed "Cabaret's" political and cultural themes. From political disorder and uncertainty to social freedoms and artistic movements, our guests discuss the parallels between life during the setting of “Cabaret” in the Weimar Republic and today. We also preview a local production of the musical.
In studio:
- Thomas Fleischman, associate professor of history at the University of Rochester, who is currently teaching a course on the Weimar Republic
- Brynn Tyszka, artistic director for Blackfriars Theatre and director of "Cabaret"
- Mandi Lynn Griffith, president of the board of directors at Blackfriars Theatre and choreographer for “Cabaret”
- Stevie Burggraaf, actor who plays Lulu, a Kit Kat Klub dancer in “Cabaret”