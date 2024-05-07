© 2024 WXXI News
"Cabaret" in 2024

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 7, 2024 at 3:50 PM EDT
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A woman front left has dark hair in a ponytail and is wearing a brown shirt; a man front center has short dark hair and is wearing a green button-down shirt; a woman back left has dark hair in a ponytail and is wearing a pink shirt; a person back right has dark hair and is wearing a yellow top and is making two piece signs with their hands; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Brynn Tyszka, Thomas Fleischman, (background) Mandi Lynn Griffith, and Stevie Burggraaf on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, May 7, 2024

It’s one thing to stage a production like “Brigadoon” in 2024; it’s another to stage “Cabaret.”

Over the years, think pieces and reviews have analyzed "Cabaret's" political and cultural themes. From political disorder and uncertainty to social freedoms and artistic movements, our guests discuss the parallels between life during the setting of “Cabaret” in the Weimar Republic and today. We also preview a local production of the musical.

In studio:

