How business owners and the public can support and grow minority and women-owned businesses
The City of Rochester is getting ready to host its second annual Upstate MWBE Conference. MWBE stands for Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises.
As the city says, its goal is to help minority and women business owners learn how they can compete for government contracts. Our guests explain how to do it, and what is changing.
In studio:
- Sabrina Russell, owner of SC Russell Trucking
- Lenora Paige, owner of Rochester Specialty Contractors, Inc.
- Constance Mitchell-Jefferson, director of purchasing City of Rochester