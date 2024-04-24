© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

How business owners and the public can support and grow minority and women-owned businesses

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 24, 2024 at 3:11 PM EDT
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A woman front left has short black hair and is wearing a black top; a woman front center has short light brown hair and is wearing a grey suit and red top; a woman back right has grey hair and is wearing a tan jacket and white top; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue hoodie that says "WXXI" in white text
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Sabrina Russell, Lenora Paige, and (background) Constance Mitchell-Jefferson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 24, 2024

The City of Rochester is getting ready to host its second annual Upstate MWBE Conference. MWBE stands for Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises.

As the city says, its goal is to help minority and women business owners learn how they can compete for government contracts. Our guests explain how to do it, and what is changing.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
