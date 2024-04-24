© 2024 WXXI News
Discussing efforts in the literary world to bring authors from all backgrounds into the foreground

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 24, 2024 at 3:15 PM EDT
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A woman back left has chin-length grey hair and is wearing a black top and black jacket; a woman back center has short black hair and is wearing glasses, a black top, and and orange sweater; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue hoodie that says "WXXI" in white text.
1 of 4  — Alison Meyers and CaTyra Polland on "Connections"
Alison Meyers and CaTyra Polland on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
A smiling woman with short blonde and black hair wearing a patterned, multi-colored shirt
2 of 4  — Watson, Bernadine.jpg
Bernadine ("Dine") Watson
Provided
A smiling woman wearing glasses. She has long light grey and brown hair and is wearing a black sweater with a white leaf pattern.
3 of 4  — Micklem, Sarah.jpg
Sarah Micklem
Provided
A woman with chin-length blonde hair looks at the camera. She's wearing a dark blouse, earrings, and a gold necklace.
4 of 4  — Gannon, Mary.jpg
Mary Gannon
Provided

“From the Margins to the Center:” that's the theme of an upcoming conference at Writers & Books in Rochester. And it comes just days before the second annual National Black Authors Day.

Our guests discuss their ongoing efforts to bring authors from all backgrounds into our bookstores, into school classrooms, and into our hands alongside our morning coffee.

Our guests:

