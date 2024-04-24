Discussing efforts in the literary world to bring authors from all backgrounds into the foreground
1 of 4 — Alison Meyers and CaTyra Polland on "Connections"
Alison Meyers and CaTyra Polland on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
2 of 4 — Watson, Bernadine.jpg
Bernadine ("Dine") Watson
Provided
3 of 4 — Micklem, Sarah.jpg
Sarah Micklem
Provided
4 of 4 — Gannon, Mary.jpg
Mary Gannon
Provided
“From the Margins to the Center:” that's the theme of an upcoming conference at Writers & Books in Rochester. And it comes just days before the second annual National Black Authors Day.
Our guests discuss their ongoing efforts to bring authors from all backgrounds into our bookstores, into school classrooms, and into our hands alongside our morning coffee.
Our guests:
- Alison Meyers, executive director of Writers & Books
- CaTyra Polland, CEO of Love for Words and founder of National Black Authors Day
- Bernadine Watson, author of “Transplant: A Memoir
- Sarah Micklem, author of “Firethorn,” and graphic designer
- Mary Gannon, executive director of Community Literary Magazine and Presses