"Newtown," and the 2024/2025 season at Geva Theatre

A new play on stage at Geva Theatre addresses gun violence in this country.

In “Newtown,” playwright Dan O’Brien explores the impact of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School with a fictitious stage work based on real life events. In the play, he imagines the meeting that took place between the shooter’s father and the parents of one of the children murdered. “Newtown” leads in to the 2024/2025 season at Geva, which kicks off in September.

This hour, we talk with O’Brien about “Newtown” and the team at Geva about what we can expect to see on stage starting this fall.

