© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

"Newtown," and the 2024/2025 season at Geva Theatre

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 23, 2024 at 4:53 PM EDT
Red cushioned seats in a theater
Geva Theatre

A new play on stage at Geva Theatre addresses gun violence in this country.

In “Newtown,” playwright Dan O’Brien explores the impact of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School with a fictitious stage work based on real life events. In the play, he imagines the meeting that took place between the shooter’s father and the parents of one of the children murdered. “Newtown” leads in to the 2024/2025 season at Geva, which kicks off in September.

This hour, we talk with O’Brien about “Newtown” and the team at Geva about what we can expect to see on stage starting this fall.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack