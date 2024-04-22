How you can help increase the number of trees planted in your community and combat climate change

Local municipalities and community groups are working to increase the number of trees in the Rochester area.

The City of Rochester is currently updating its Urban Forestry Master Plan. Part of that effort includes residents becoming "tree ambassadors." Meanwhile, the local chapter of the Sierra Club is gearing up for its annual tree giveaway event.

This hour, we explore how community members can take a hands-on approach to creating more green spaces in their neighborhoods and how that can help combat climate change.

In studio:

