© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How you can help increase the number of trees planted in your community and combat climate change

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 22, 2024 at 3:17 PM EDT
Four smiling men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A man front left has short brown hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt and blue tie; a man back left has short white hair and is wearing a red-orange shirt; a man back right is bald and has a grey beard and is wearing glasses, a red and black stiped shirt and a black vest; and a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue pullover.
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Andrew Place, (background) Daryl Odhner and John Kastner on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, April 22, 2024

Local municipalities and community groups are working to increase the number of trees in the Rochester area.

The City of Rochester is currently updating its Urban Forestry Master Plan. Part of that effort includes residents becoming "tree ambassadors." Meanwhile, the local chapter of the Sierra Club is gearing up for its annual tree giveaway event.

This hour, we explore how community members can take a hands-on approach to creating more green spaces in their neighborhoods and how that can help combat climate change.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack