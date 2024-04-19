Discussing urban agriculture and what Rochester can learn from efforts in New York City
How can urban farms contribute to the health of communities?
Local groups say that you don’t need a yard or garden space at your home if you want to grow food or flowers. Community gardens and urban agriculture provide opportunities for neighbors to grow food, build skills, and transform the wellbeing of neighborhoods.
This hour, we explore urban agriculture: it’s benefits, the challenges, and what Rochester can learn from the work being done in New York City.
Our guests:
- Mike Kincaid, director of workforce development at Cornell Cooperative Extension Monroe
- Tonya Noel, program director at Flower City Noire and ROC BUGS
- Qiana Mickie, executive director of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Urban Agriculture
*Note: To learn more about CCE's upcoming conference, click here.