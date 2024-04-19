© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Discussing urban agriculture and what Rochester can learn from efforts in New York City

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 19, 2024 at 3:10 PM EDT
A woman a man smile at a table in a radio talk studio: The woman at left is wearing a multi-colored sweater, glasses, and a black baseball hat; the man at right has a salt and pepper beard and is wearing a black sweatshirt and a grey baseball hat with a red logo.
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI News
Tonya Noel and Mike Kincaid on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 19, 2024

How can urban farms contribute to the health of communities?

Local groups say that you don’t need a yard or garden space at your home if you want to grow food or flowers. Community gardens and urban agriculture provide opportunities for neighbors to grow food, build skills, and transform the wellbeing of neighborhoods.

This hour, we explore urban agriculture: it’s benefits, the challenges, and what Rochester can learn from the work being done in New York City.

Our guests:

*Note: To learn more about CCE's upcoming conference, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack