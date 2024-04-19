Discussing urban agriculture and what Rochester can learn from efforts in New York City

How can urban farms contribute to the health of communities?

Local groups say that you don’t need a yard or garden space at your home if you want to grow food or flowers. Community gardens and urban agriculture provide opportunities for neighbors to grow food, build skills, and transform the wellbeing of neighborhoods.

This hour, we explore urban agriculture: it’s benefits, the challenges, and what Rochester can learn from the work being done in New York City.

Our guests:



*Note: To learn more about CCE's upcoming conference, click here.