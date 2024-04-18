Rochester Mayor Malik Evans on the 2024 State of the City

In his State of the City address Wednesday night, Mayor Malik Evans described Rochester as a city on the upswing.

As reportedby WXXI’s Gino Fanelli, Evans emphasized growing employment, increased generational wealth, and strides in public safety. He also discussed areas where there’s more work to be done, including addressing violence and crime in Rochester.

This hour, Mayor Evans joins us for a conversation about the State of the City and his ongoing goals for Rochester.

Our guest:

