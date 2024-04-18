© 2024 WXXI News
Rochester Mayor Malik Evans on the 2024 State of the City

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 18, 2024 at 4:25 PM EDT
Two smiling men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: The man in the background has short dark hair and is wearing a dark suit and gold tie; the man in the foreground has short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, a checked blazer, and jeans.
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
Mayor Malik Evans on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 18, 2024

In his State of the City address Wednesday night, Mayor Malik Evans described Rochester as a city on the upswing.

As reportedby WXXI’s Gino Fanelli, Evans emphasized growing employment, increased generational wealth, and strides in public safety. He also discussed areas where there’s more work to be done, including addressing violence and crime in Rochester.

This hour, Mayor Evans joins us for a conversation about the State of the City and his ongoing goals for Rochester.

Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
