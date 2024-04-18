Can the B Corp model help create a more ethical business landscape?
What is a B Corp?
The business term refers to a for-profit corporation focused on ethical business practices and social sustainability. According to the certifying entity B Lab, businesses that receive B Corp certifications must abide by “standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structural underpinnings of capitalism.”
This hour, we discuss what B Corps are, how they work, and how our guests think ethical practices can or should transform the business landscape.
In studio:
- Andrew Brady, board chair and co-founder of the Rochester Chapter of Conscious Capitalism
- George McConochie, COO, founder, and co-owner of GreenSpark Solar
- Kathy Turiano, co-owner of Joe Bean Coffee Roasters
- Lindsay Tarnoff, founder and director of education and community education at Laughing Gull Chocolates