What should be included in a future High Falls State Park?

What would you like to see in a future High Falls State Park?

According to reportingfrom WXXI’s Brian Sharp, state officials are working to secure a design firm that would create a blueprint for the space. When officials last solicited proposals in 2022, they received a bigger response than expected. The process was halted for procedural reasons, but now it’s back up and running. Designs are expected to include trails, overlooks, an ecology center, a play area, and more.

The Greentopia and the Community Design Center of Rochester are hosting a design workshop on May 4; members of the public are invited to share their ideas. This hour, preview the workshop and discuss the latest with the park project.

