What should be included in a future High Falls State Park?

What would you like to see in a future High Falls State Park?
According to reportingfrom WXXI’s Brian Sharp, state officials are working to secure a design firm that would create a blueprint for the space. When officials last solicited proposals in 2022, they received a bigger response than expected. The process was halted for procedural reasons, but now it’s back up and running. Designs are expected to include trails, overlooks, an ecology center, a play area, and more.
The Greentopia and the Community Design Center of Rochester are hosting a design workshop on May 4; members of the public are invited to share their ideas. This hour, preview the workshop and discuss the latest with the park project.
Our guests:
- Lisa Baron, executive board chair for Greentopia
- William Price, board member and acting executive director for the Community Design Center of Rochester
*Note: These are the upcoming events related to the High Falls State Park project:
- Leadership Breakfast; May 2, 2024 from 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
- CDCR Community Conversation (on First Friday); May 3, 2024 from 4:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the CDCR Gallery, 1115 E. Main Street, Rochester, Hungerford Building, Door 3B
- High Falls State Park Design Workshop; Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Monroe Community College's Downtown Campus, 321 State Street, Rochester