© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

What should be included in a future High Falls State Park?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 17, 2024 at 3:26 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones smile while sitting around a table in a radio talk studio: A woman at left with short blonde hair and dark glasses is wearing a black top and black jacket; a man, center, with short white hair is wearing a blue and white checked button-down shirt; a man at right with short dark hair is wearing a purple checked button-down shirt.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
Lisa Baron and William Price on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 17, 2024

What would you like to see in a future High Falls State Park?

According to reportingfrom WXXI’s Brian Sharp, state officials are working to secure a design firm that would create a blueprint for the space. When officials last solicited proposals in 2022, they received a bigger response than expected. The process was halted for procedural reasons, but now it’s back up and running. Designs are expected to include trails, overlooks, an ecology center, a play area, and more.

The Greentopia and the Community Design Center of Rochester are hosting a design workshop on May 4; members of the public are invited to share their ideas. This hour, preview the workshop and discuss the latest with the park project.

Our guests:

*Note: These are the upcoming events related to the High Falls State Park project:

  • Leadership Breakfast; May 2, 2024 from 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
  • CDCR Community Conversation (on First Friday); May 3, 2024 from 4:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the CDCR Gallery, 1115 E. Main Street, Rochester, Hungerford Building, Door 3B
  • High Falls State Park Design Workshop; Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Monroe Community College's Downtown Campus, 321 State Street, Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack