Discussing Drug Recognition Experts and the effectiveness of the program

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 15, 2024 at 2:58 PM EDT
States across the nation are pushing to increase funding and staffing for Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) programs.

Law enforcement officers certified in DRE are trained to determine if someone is impaired while driving due to using drugs or alcohol. The recent push to expand the program in New York State comes with the legalization of marijuana. But some critics say DREs aren't always effective and should not be admissible as evidence.

We explore the program and its effectiveness with our guests:

  • Delton Caraway, Ontario County Assistant Public Defender
  • David Olney, sergeant/station commander for Troop D, Drug Recognition Expert/instructor, and UAS pilot and troop coordinator for New York State Police
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
