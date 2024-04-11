How can climate action affect health outcomes?
Evan Dawson / WXXI News
Lemir Teron
An upcoming summit will address how climate change affects our health.
The Climate Solutions Accelerator is hosting its annual Climate Solutions Summit April 19 and 20. This hour, we’re joined by experts who discuss how climate action can improve health outcomes.
Our guests:
- Abby McHugh-Grifa, executive director of the Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region
- Jane van Dis, M.D., assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Lemir Teron, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Earth, Environment, and Equity at Howard University
*Notes: