© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How can climate action affect health outcomes?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 11, 2024 at 6:35 PM EDT
Two women wearing headphones smile as they sit in front of microphones that say "WXXI." The woman at left has her brown hair in a ponytail and is wearing a black sweatshirt that says "Climate Solutions Accelerator" in green. The woman at right has short blonde hair and is wearing a blue shirt and dark blazer. She is making the "peace sign" with her hand.
1 of 2  — Abby McHugh-Grifa and Jane van Dis on "Connections"
Abby McHugh-Grifa and Jane van Dis on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 11, 2024
Evan Dawson / WXXI News
A man with short brown hair stands with his arms crossed in front of a blackboard. He's wearing a pink button-down shirt and a grey blazer.
2 of 2  — Lemir Teron.jpg
Lemir Teron
Provided

An upcoming summit will address how climate change affects our health.

The Climate Solutions Accelerator is hosting its annual Climate Solutions Summit April 19 and 20. This hour, we’re joined by experts who discuss how climate action can improve health outcomes.

Our guests:

*Notes:

  • To learn more about Jane van Dis' work, click here.
  • To learn more about Lemir Teron's work, click here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack