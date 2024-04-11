© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Discussing advancements in Parkinson's disease treatment, including those made in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 11, 2024 at 6:05 PM EDT
A smiling woman with short grey hair wearing headphones and a blouse with colorful flowers sits at a table in front of a microphone that says WXXI
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI News
Yvonne Hylton on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 11, 2024

Nearly one million Americans are living with Parkinson’s disease, and that number is expected to increase in the next few years.

This hour, we’re joined by clinicians, nonprofit leaders, and a local woman living with the disease. They discuss the latest in research and treatment of Parkinson’s, including advancements being made in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region.

Our guests:

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

*Notes:

  • To learn more about the PPMI study, click here.
  • To watch the film, "Matter of Mind: My Parkinson's," click here.
Tags
Connections Inclusion Desk
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack