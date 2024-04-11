Discussing advancements in Parkinson's disease treatment, including those made in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region
Nearly one million Americans are living with Parkinson’s disease, and that number is expected to increase in the next few years.
This hour, we’re joined by clinicians, nonprofit leaders, and a local woman living with the disease. They discuss the latest in research and treatment of Parkinson’s, including advancements being made in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region.
Our guests:
- Ruth Schneider, M.D., associate professor in the Department of Neurology, Movement Disorders, at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Yvonne Hylton, Parkinson’s disease patient and board member for the Rochester Parkinson Network
- Maggie McGuire Kuhl, vice president of patient engagement at the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research
- Thomas Guttuso, Jr., M.D., professor of neurology and movement disorder neurologist at the University at Buffalo
This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.
*Notes: