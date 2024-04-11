Discussing advancements in Parkinson's disease treatment, including those made in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region

Nearly one million Americans are living with Parkinson’s disease, and that number is expected to increase in the next few years.

This hour, we’re joined by clinicians, nonprofit leaders, and a local woman living with the disease. They discuss the latest in research and treatment of Parkinson’s, including advancements being made in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region.

Our guests:



This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

*Notes:

