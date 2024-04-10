© 2024 WXXI News
How an organization in Poland is helping Ukrainian refugees

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 10, 2024 at 3:29 PM EDT
An organization in Poland has welcomed hundreds of thousands of refugees in recent months. JCC Krakow has assisted more than 300,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s war.

This hour, we’re joined by the CEO of that organization to discuss his work and the plight of global displacement. One of our guests, Rabbi Peter Stein, also shares his perspective after a recent trip to the Middle East.

In addition, we hear about an art exhibit that features the work of student refugees, and a musical production that shares the story of a Holocaust survivor who was displaced during World War II.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
