How an organization in Poland is helping Ukrainian refugees

An organization in Poland has welcomed hundreds of thousands of refugees in recent months. JCC Krakow has assisted more than 300,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s war.

This hour, we’re joined by the CEO of that organization to discuss his work and the plight of global displacement. One of our guests, Rabbi Peter Stein, also shares his perspective after a recent trip to the Middle East.

In addition, we hear about an art exhibit that features the work of student refugees, and a musical production that shares the story of a Holocaust survivor who was displaced during World War II.

Our guests:

