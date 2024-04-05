© 2024 WXXI News
Journalist Victor Luckerson on his book, "Built from Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa's Greenwood District, America's Black Wall Street"

Published April 5, 2024 at 2:29 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit in a radio talk studio: The man at left has short black hair and is wearing glasses, a blue button-down shirt, and a tan jacket; the man at right has short black hair and is wearing a purple plaid button-down shirt.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Victor Luckerson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 5, 2024

Two 109-year-old women appeared in Oklahoma Supreme Court this week in their ongoing push for reparations. Lessie Benningfield Randle and Viola Ford Fletcher are the last two survivors of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre. Their lawsuit against the city was dismissed, but now the women are appealing it.

The massacre was one of the worst acts of racist violence in U.S. history; an estimated 300 African Americans were killed in the Greenwood district. Journalist Victor Luckerson has taken a multi-generational look at that neighborhood since the massacre. In his book, “Built from Fire,” he explores the evolution of the area since 1921, including how it was affected by urban renewal, gentrification, and more.

Luckerson is in Rochester as a guest of RIT. He joins us for the hour on Connections.

