Connections
Discussing CITY Magazine's April 2024 issue

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 4, 2024 at 3:16 PM EDT
Three people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A man in the foreground has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a grey sweater, and jeans; a man in the background with a dark mustache is wearing a Bass Pro Shops baseball hat and a dark shirt; a woman in the background has long red hair and is wearing a hunter green dress.
1 of 4  — (foreground) Patrick Hosken, (background) Jacob Walsh, and Leah Stacy on "Connections"
(foreground) Patrick Hosken, (background) Jacob Walsh, and Leah Stacy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 4, 2024
Evan Dawson / WXXI News
Racquel Stephen
2 of 4  — Stephen_Racquel_810--0010-web.jpg
Racquel Stephen
A woman with chest-length brown hair smiles while standing in front of a screen. There are posters that say "Puffalo Dreams" in the background.
3 of 4  — Bee Duangtavilay
Bee Duangtavilay
Max Schulte / CITY Magazine
A man with his brown hair in a bun wearing a purple shirt and glasses holds a colorful glass pipe in his hands
4 of 4  — REK and Pipe
REK
Louis Ressell / CITY Magazine

We explore this month’s issue of CITY Magazine.

The April edition focuses on all things cannabis. From beauty products, glass art, and baked goods, to what it means to run a cannabis farm or dispensary, we cover it all with our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
