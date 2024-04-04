Discussing CITY Magazine's April 2024 issue
1 of 4 — (foreground) Patrick Hosken, (background) Jacob Walsh, and Leah Stacy on "Connections"
(foreground) Patrick Hosken, (background) Jacob Walsh, and Leah Stacy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 4, 2024
Evan Dawson / WXXI News
2 of 4 — Stephen_Racquel_810--0010-web.jpg
Racquel Stephen
3 of 4 — Bee Duangtavilay
Bee Duangtavilay
Max Schulte / CITY Magazine
4 of 4 — REK and Pipe
REK
Louis Ressell / CITY Magazine
We explore this month’s issue of CITY Magazine.
The April edition focuses on all things cannabis. From beauty products, glass art, and baked goods, to what it means to run a cannabis farm or dispensary, we cover it all with our guests:
- Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
- Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
- Patrick Hosken, arts writer for CITY Magazine
- Racquel Stephen, health/environment reporter for WXXI and contributor to CITY Magazine
- Bee Duangtavilay, owner of Puffalo Dreams cannabis dispensary in Tonawanda
- Richard K, glass artist and founder of REK.glass