Afghan teacher on fleeing her home country and the Taliban's restrictions, and starting a new life in Rochester

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 3, 2024 at 2:13 PM EDT
Two smiling women sit at a table in a radio talk studio: The woman in the foreground is wearing a blue headscarf, demin jacket, and black pants; the woman in the background has shoulder-length wavy grey hair and is wearing glasses and a red jacket.
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI News
Frohar Askarzada and Ellen Smith on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Afghanistan is the only country in the world where girls over the age of 11 are banned from attending school. The Taliban’s restrictions on females extend to adult women, who are banned from most work and from public spaces.

Many Afghan women who flee their home country are filled with the hope of starting a new life. In Rochester, the local nonprofit Keeping Our Promise is helping with that transition.

This hour, we’re joined by a teacher who shares her story of escaping Afghanistan and resettling in Rochester with her husband and baby. She came to the U.S. on a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV). We also discuss the state of education, work, and life for women and girls in Afghanistan.

Our guests:

  • Frohar Askarzada, teacher who escaped Afghanistan and resettled in Rochester on an SIV
  • Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise
  • Nadia Hashimi, M.D., pediatrician and author who has consulted for the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants to help design and implement a psychosocial support program for Afghan evacuees
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
