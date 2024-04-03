Afghan teacher on fleeing her home country and the Taliban's restrictions, and starting a new life in Rochester

Afghanistan is the only country in the world where girls over the age of 11 are banned from attending school. The Taliban’s restrictions on females extend to adult women, who are banned from most work and from public spaces.

Many Afghan women who flee their home country are filled with the hope of starting a new life. In Rochester, the local nonprofit Keeping Our Promise is helping with that transition.

This hour, we’re joined by a teacher who shares her story of escaping Afghanistan and resettling in Rochester with her husband and baby. She came to the U.S. on a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV). We also discuss the state of education, work, and life for women and girls in Afghanistan.

Our guests:

