Connections
What challenges with the new FAFSA process mean for students and higher ed

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 2, 2024 at 3:10 PM EDT
(foreground) Susan Romano, Meaghan Drumm, (background) Janee Slade, and Amy Stein on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 2, 2024

The new FAFSA was supposed to make college financial aid easier to understand, easier to get. But the online system has been beset by problems, and now we could see delays in decisions, or worse: tens of thousands of fewer students going to college this fall.

So how can it get fixed in time to help students who need it the most?

Our guests discuss it:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
