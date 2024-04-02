What challenges with the new FAFSA process mean for students and higher ed
The new FAFSA was supposed to make college financial aid easier to understand, easier to get. But the online system has been beset by problems, and now we could see delays in decisions, or worse: tens of thousands of fewer students going to college this fall.
So how can it get fixed in time to help students who need it the most?
Our guests discuss it:
- Amy Stein, executive director of the Rochester Education Foundation
- Janee Slade, director of college access programs at the Rochester Education Foundation
- Meaghan Drumm, assistant vice president of financial aid and scholarships at RIT
- Susan Romano, executive director of financial aid and enrollment management at SUNY Geneseo
- Jerome St. Croix, director of financial aid at MCC