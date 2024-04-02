Do the Buffalo Bills have an obligation to make their games more accessible?

The Buffalo Bills shocked their season ticket holders with news of how much a personal seat license (PSL) will cost for the Bills' new stadium.

That stadium is set to open for the 2026 season. The Bills wants fans to pay from $15000 to $50000 for a PSL. That has sparked a lot of anger, including from Governor Kathy Hochul.

But do the Bills have an obligation to make their games more accessible? Or is the Pegulas' right to price most fans out?

Our guests discuss it:

