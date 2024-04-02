© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Do the Buffalo Bills have an obligation to make their games more accessible?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 2, 2024 at 3:10 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: The man at left is has short brown hair and is wearing a dark sweater; the man at right has short black hair and is wearing glasses and a blue fleece that has a WXXI logo in yellow and white.
1 of 2  — Scott Pitoniak on "Connections"
Scott Pitoniak on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 1, 2024.
David Griffin / WXXI News
A smiling woman and smiling man wearing red, white, and blue Buffalo Bills gear stand in a stadium at a Buffalo Bills game
2 of 2  — Katie Harris and Joe Sayre in Buffalo
Joe Sayre with his wife, Katie Harris
Provided

The Buffalo Bills shocked their season ticket holders with news of how much a personal seat license (PSL) will cost for the Bills' new stadium.

That stadium is set to open for the 2026 season. The Bills wants fans to pay from $15000 to $50000 for a PSL. That has sparked a lot of anger, including from Governor Kathy Hochul.

But do the Bills have an obligation to make their games more accessible? Or is the Pegulas' right to price most fans out?

Our guests discuss it:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack