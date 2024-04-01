© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

What do you need to know one week before the eclipse?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 1, 2024 at 4:07 PM EDT
Four people standing in front of a photo of the Rochester skyline (from left to right): A bald man wearing glasses and a green polo shirt; a woman with shoulder-length brown hair wearing a pink blouse and a black zip-up sweatshirt; a woman with long brown hair wearing a white turtleneck under a blue shirt with a yellow logo that says "SEAC;" and a man wearing a yellow and black baseball hat, glasses, and a black t-shirt with a grey design.
1 of 3  — Scott Fybush, Deb Ross, Kiki Smith, and Mike Evans on "Connections"
Scott Fybush, Deb Ross, Kiki Smith, and Mike Evans on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, April 1, 2024
Evan Dawson / WXXI News
A man with light grey hair, glasses on top of his head, wearing a black blazer and white and blue checkered shirt
2 of 3  — Schulte_Max_799--0020-web.jpg
Max Schulte
Max Schulte / WXXI News
A man with short brown hair, glasses, and a dark sweater, smiling
3 of 3  — Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule
Max Schulte / WXXI News

The eclipse is one week away. Are you ready?

This hour, our guests give us a preview of what to expect next Monday, and they answer your questions about eclipse-related events, glasses, photography, and how to experience the eclipse in different ways.

Our guests:

Tags
Connections Total Solar Eclipse April 8
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack