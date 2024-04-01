What do you need to know one week before the eclipse?
1 of 3 — Scott Fybush, Deb Ross, Kiki Smith, and Mike Evans on "Connections"
Scott Fybush, Deb Ross, Kiki Smith, and Mike Evans on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, April 1, 2024
Evan Dawson / WXXI News
The eclipse is one week away. Are you ready?
This hour, our guests give us a preview of what to expect next Monday, and they answer your questions about eclipse-related events, glasses, photography, and how to experience the eclipse in different ways.
Our guests:
- Deb Ross, chair of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force
- Dan Schneiderman, eclipse partnership coordinator for the Rochester Museum and Science Center, and co-chair of the Rochester Eclipse Taskforce
- Max Schulte, WXXI photojournalist and videographer
- Jeremy Moule, WXXI deputy editor
- Scott Fybush, WXXI reporter and anchor, and member of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force
- Kirstyn "Kiki" Smith, co-organizer of “A Total Eclipse of the Park”
- Mike Evans, executive director of Southeast Area Coalition (SEAC), Inc., and the SEAC Tool Shed