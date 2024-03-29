Don’t throw that out! The reuse movement and environmental sustainability

Today on Environmental Connections, join host Jasmin Singer as we dive deep into the heart of sustainability with a focus on the reuse movement, a critical effort to curb our environmental impact through innovative community engagement and personal habit shifts. This movement challenges the conventional throw-away culture, advocating for a paradigm where items are repaired, shared and upcycled, thus extending their life cycles and reducing waste.

Learn how the reuse movement is not only reshaping consumer habits, but also fostering a more sustainable relationship between communities and their resources. We'll discuss the transformative potential of local repair shops, sharing centers, and upcycling initiatives in promoting a circular economy and mitigating environmental degradation. Our in-studio guests:



Jacob Fox, the sustainability officer for the Town & City of Geneva, who will share insights on how municipal programs and policies are supporting reuse initiatives and inspiring community participation in sustainability efforts.

Mary Jo Garofoli, a top contributor to one of Rochester’s Buy Nothing groups, a platform that creates a sustainable and neighborly way to divert unwanted items from landfills.

Kimberly DePrez, Executive Director of Greenovation, which helps people in Rochester reuse things and keep them out of the landfill.

Tune in on the last Friday of every month from 12-2pm for Environmental Connections.