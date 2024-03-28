© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

How inflation is affecting local small businesses

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 28, 2024 at 3:03 PM EDT
The rate of inflation has slowed, but food and drink prices have been sticky. What does that mean for consumers? And what does it mean for small business owners with tight margins who have to make tough decisions about what to do next? We discuss it with our guests:

