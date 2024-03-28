How inflation is affecting local small businesses
The rate of inflation has slowed, but food and drink prices have been sticky. What does that mean for consumers? And what does it mean for small business owners with tight margins who have to make tough decisions about what to do next? We discuss it with our guests:
- Rory Van Grol, owner and operator of Ugly Duck Coffee
- Zack Mikida, co-owner of Bitter Honey, co-owner of Ziggy’s, and co-owner of Essex
- Eric Morris, Ph.D., staff economist for Alesco Advisors