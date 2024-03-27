Organizers of an upcoming "seed swap" answer your planting questions
Megan Mack / WXXI News
Is your yard or garden ready for spring?
Our guests this hour are running an upcoming “seed swap” event, where community members can share seeds and gain tips and advice for how to plant them.
We preview the event and answer your questions.
Our guests:
- Petra Page-Mann, co-founder of Fruition Seeds
- Melissa Carlson*, organizer for UUDig Community Garden
- Marci Muller, horticulture team leader at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County
- Liz Henderson, organic farmer, member of soil health policy committee of Northeast Organic Farming Association of NY (NOFA-NY), co-founder of the Rochester Urban Agriculture Working Group, and member of the Rochester Food Policy Council
*Note: Melissa Carlson can be reached at melissacarlson22@gmail.com if you have questions about UUDig.