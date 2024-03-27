© 2024 WXXI News
Organizers of an upcoming "seed swap" answer your planting questions

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 27, 2024 at 3:11 PM EDT
A woman and a man wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: The woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing a yellow and organge dress with a black long-sleeved shirt under it; the man at right is wearing a purple patterned button-down shirt with a purple tie with flowers.
1 of 1  — Melissa Carlson on "Connections"
Melissa Carlson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
Megan Mack / WXXI News

Is your yard or garden ready for spring?

Our guests this hour are running an upcoming “seed swap” event, where community members can share seeds and gain tips and advice for how to plant them.

We preview the event and answer your questions.

Our guests:

*Note: Melissa Carlson can be reached at melissacarlson22@gmail.com if you have questions about UUDig.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
