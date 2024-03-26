Danielle Ponder on creating the theme song for the TV series, "Manhunt"

Rochester’s own Danielle Ponder has achieved another career milestone.

The internationally-acclaimed singer-songwriter was chosen to create the theme song for the Apple TV+ series, “Manhunt.” The historical thriller follows the hunt for John Wilkes Booth after he assassinated President Abraham Lincoln.

This hour, we talk with Ponder about writing and performing the theme, entitled “Egún.” We’re also joined by history professor Justin Behrend to discuss why the assassination and hunt for Wilkes Booth still captures our attention.

Our guests:

