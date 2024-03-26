© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Danielle Ponder on creating the theme song for the TV series, "Manhunt"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 26, 2024 at 4:15 PM EDT
Danielle Ponder
Justin Behrend
Rochester’s own Danielle Ponder has achieved another career milestone.

The internationally-acclaimed singer-songwriter was chosen to create the theme song for the Apple TV+ series, “Manhunt.” The historical thriller follows the hunt for John Wilkes Booth after he assassinated President Abraham Lincoln.

This hour, we talk with Ponder about writing and performing the theme, entitled “Egún.” We’re also joined by history professor Justin Behrend to discuss why the assassination and hunt for Wilkes Booth still captures our attention.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
