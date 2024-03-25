Wayne County political party chairs on the priorities of rural voters

Earlier this year, a pair of researchers at Colby College published a report about the perspectives of rural voters. The results of their national survey show that since 1980 when Ronald Reagan won the presidency, rural voters find that Republican candidates and messaging resonate more with them than do Democratic candidates and messaging. But the results also indicate that if Democrats show they care about rural voters and pledge to invest in those communities, Democratic candidates could make more headway in the countryside.

This hour, we talk with the chairs of the Wayne County Republican and Democratic Committees to discuss priorities in their community, how to engage voters, and they political realities they are seeing.

*Note: Comegys is also a candidate for New York State Senate, District 54. We will offer his opponent equal time on the program.