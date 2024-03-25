© 2024 WXXI News
Wayne County political party chairs on the priorities of rural voters

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 25, 2024 at 2:35 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: The man at left has a grey ponytail and is wearing a long-sleeved maroon shirt; the man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue polka dot button-down, long-sleeved shirt.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Scott Comegys on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 25, 2024

Earlier this year, a pair of researchers at Colby College published a report about the perspectives of rural voters. The results of their national survey show that since 1980 when Ronald Reagan won the presidency, rural voters find that Republican candidates and messaging resonate more with them than do Democratic candidates and messaging. But the results also indicate that if Democrats show they care about rural voters and pledge to invest in those communities, Democratic candidates could make more headway in the countryside.

This hour, we talk with the chairs of the Wayne County Republican and Democratic Committees to discuss priorities in their community, how to engage voters, and they political realities they are seeing.

Our guests:

*Note: Comegys is also a candidate for New York State Senate, District 54. We will offer his opponent equal time on the program.

