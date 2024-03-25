Jerri Lynn Sparks on her new podcast, "Sparks of Love"

Americans are having fewer children, and less sex, than they used to. The youngest adults are getting married significantly later. Some analysts have tied these trends to a decline in mental health.

Our guest is not aiming to solve all of that with her new podcast. But Jerri Lynn Sparks has been through a great deal in her life: she's a survivor of spousal abuse and an attack that nearly killed her. She's also dealt with abusive employers. Her podcast is called “Sparks of Love.”

This hour, we discuss the origins of the podcast and how Sparks has learned to think about love and relationships differently.

In studio:

