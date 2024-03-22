Why small cannabis farmers are in crisis

2024 is supposed to be the year that legal marijuana takes a big step forward in New York State.

It has been several years since recreational marijuana got the green light from Albany, albeit with a list of rules regarding who can grow, sell, and purchase. As guest host Gino Fanelli reports, “A combination of the state’s snail-paced roll-out of legal cannabis dispensaries, the high level of taxation on crops, costly cannabis testing and the entrance of multi-million-dollar corporations into the cannabis space has left the small farmer in crisis.”

This hour, we discuss the challenges faced by small cannabis farmers.

Our guests:

