© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Why small cannabis farmers are in crisis

By Gino Fanelli
Published March 22, 2024 at 3:27 PM EDT
From left, Tess Interlicchia, cannabis farmer, owner of Grateful Valley Farm, and co-founder of the Cannabis Farmers Alliance (CFA); Justin Merkel, cannabis farmer, owner of Lit 420, and co-founder of the CFA; and guest host Gino Fanelli, investigations reporter for WXXI News.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
From left, Tess Interlicchia, cannabis farmer, owner of Grateful Valley Farm, and co-founder of the Cannabis Farmers Alliance (CFA); Justin Merkel, cannabis farmer, owner of Lit 420, and co-founder of the CFA; and guest host Gino Fanelli, investigations reporter for WXXI News.

2024 is supposed to be the year that legal marijuana takes a big step forward in New York State.

It has been several years since recreational marijuana got the green light from Albany, albeit with a list of rules regarding who can grow, sell, and purchase. As guest host Gino Fanelli reports, “A combination of the state’s snail-paced roll-out of legal cannabis dispensaries, the high level of taxation on crops, costly cannabis testing and the entrance of multi-million-dollar corporations into the cannabis space has left the small farmer in crisis.”

This hour, we discuss the challenges faced by small cannabis farmers.

Our guests:

Connections
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
See stories by Gino Fanelli
Related Content
Load More