Why small cannabis farmers are in crisis
2024 is supposed to be the year that legal marijuana takes a big step forward in New York State.
It has been several years since recreational marijuana got the green light from Albany, albeit with a list of rules regarding who can grow, sell, and purchase. As guest host Gino Fanelli reports, “A combination of the state’s snail-paced roll-out of legal cannabis dispensaries, the high level of taxation on crops, costly cannabis testing and the entrance of multi-million-dollar corporations into the cannabis space has left the small farmer in crisis.”
This hour, we discuss the challenges faced by small cannabis farmers.
Our guests:
- Justin Merkel, cannabis farmer, owner of Lit 420, and co-founder of the Cannabis Farmers Alliance (CFA)
- Tess Interlicchia, cannabis farmer, owner of Grateful Valley Farm, and co-founder of the Cannabis Farmers Alliance (CFA)
- New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney (D), District 56