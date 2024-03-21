How can AI enhance — rather than replace — the workplace?

What does “responsible AI” look like?

As AI continues to advance, developers are navigating innovation and what it means to be socially responsible with the technology. That responsibility extends to the workplace. In March of last year, data from Goldman Sachs showed AI could replace the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs. While workers around the globe have expressed anxiety about their jobs being overtaken by AI, some experts say the fear is overblown.

An upcoming conference at Nazareth University will address responsible AI leadership and innovation. This hour, we preview the event and discuss how AI can enhance – rather than replace – the workplace.

Our guests:

