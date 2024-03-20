How to help children in Ukraine

As Russia’s war on Ukraine rages on, international groups are working to do whatever they can to support children and families. According to the Ukrainian government, hundreds of children have been killed. At least 30,000 Ukrainian kids have been kidnapped by Russia. And millions of children in Ukraine are struggling with different traumas related to the war.

Ukraine has a state child care program that supports kids in need. Many of the children in that program live in shelters, struggle with physical or mental health challenges, or need forms of support that their families cannot provide. The war has made the state’s work more challenging.

A delegation of Ukrainian leaders is in Rochester this week to raise awareness of their services and the need for further assistance from the international community. This hour, we’re joined by members of that delegation:

