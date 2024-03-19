Understanding frontotemporal dementia

In recent years, group of brain diseases collectively known as frontotemporal dementia has made headlines after celebrities like Bruce Willis and Wendy Williams announced their diagnoses. The condition is the result of damage to neurons in certain parts of the brain. That damage can cause behavioral changes, emotional problems, communication and physical difficulties, and other challenges.

This hour, our guests – a clinician and a caregiver – help us understand the disorder, the latest in research and treatment, and what’s on the horizon when it comes to helping patients and families.

Our guests:



Anton Porsteinsson, M.D., director of the University of Rochester Alzheimer's Disease Care, Research and Education Program (AD-CARE)

Katie Ball, Buffalo resident and caregiver

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.