Connections
Understanding frontotemporal dementia

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 19, 2024 at 3:32 PM EDT
Dr. Anton Porsteinsson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 19, 2024
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Dr. Anton Porsteinsson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 19, 2024

In recent years, group of brain diseases collectively known as frontotemporal dementia has made headlines after celebrities like Bruce Willis and Wendy Williams announced their diagnoses. The condition is the result of damage to neurons in certain parts of the brain. That damage can cause behavioral changes, emotional problems, communication and physical difficulties, and other challenges.

This hour, our guests – a clinician and a caregiver – help us understand the disorder, the latest in research and treatment, and what’s on the horizon when it comes to helping patients and families.

Our guests:

  • Anton Porsteinsson, M.D., director of the University of Rochester Alzheimer's Disease Care, Research and Education Program (AD-CARE)
  • Katie Ball, Buffalo resident and caregiver

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
