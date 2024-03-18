© 2024 WXXI News
How to make your home more energy efficient

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 18, 2024 at 3:31 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: A man with dark short hair front left is wearing a dark button-down shirt; a woman with shoulder-length white hair front right is wearing glasses and a blue patterned button-down shirt; a man with short grey hair back left is wearing glasses and a bright blue sweater and a plaid collared shirt; and a woman with short dark hair back right is wearing a grey sweater
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Brett Peters, Christine Steerman, (background) Glenn Alexander, and Lystra McCoy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 18, 2024

If you’ve been thinking about how to make your home or business more energy efficient but haven’t known how to start, our guests this hour will help you understand your options.

A number of incentives are available through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). We talk through the options, the process, and your questions.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
