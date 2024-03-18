How to make your home more energy efficient
If you’ve been thinking about how to make your home or business more energy efficient but haven’t known how to start, our guests this hour will help you understand your options.
A number of incentives are available through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). We talk through the options, the process, and your questions.
Our guests:
- Glenn Alexander, volunteer for the Rochester chapter of Citizen’s Climate Lobby
- Lystra McCoy, Monroe County Legislator in District 18
- Brett Peters, project manager for AMPED
- Christine Steerman, member of the Lima Planning Board, Citizen's Climate Lobby, and member of En-ROADS