Connections

Discussing the restaurant recovery with local industry professionals

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 13, 2024 at 3:56 PM EDT
When is the last time you dined at a restaurant?

In a new piece for the Atlantic, Derek Thompson explains that, on the whole, the restaurant industry has returned to its pre-pandemic state. For the most part, jobs are back, workers are back, and sales are back. But looking at the industry on a more granular level, the data shows that chains and fast food establishments have seen more success in this regard than sit-down dining establishments. Thompson writes that hybrid approaches to food service (take-out, ghost kitchens, etc.) and America’s loneliness epidemic have contributed to the disparity.

This hour, we explore the state of the industry with local restaurant owners.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
