How to parse data from presidential polling

The polls don't mean anything... until they do, of course, but when is that point?

Last fall, we heard that presidential polling was far too early to mean much. What about now? A recent poll of seven critical swing states found Donald Trump leading President Biden in all seven. Some Democrats panicked while others ignored those numbers.

We discuss the nuances of polling; the likelihood that different candidates would be faring better or worse; how to parse demographic data; and more with our guest:

