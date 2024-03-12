© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Has sports media made us dumber?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 12, 2024 at 3:27 PM EDT
The New York Times recently cited ESPN's Scott Van Pelt as a dying breed of sports anchor: substantive, measured, not all about himself, not yelling all the time. We take the conversation a step further: has sports media made us dumber? Has the trend toward vitriol and bombast eroded our civic intelligence? Which came first: sports shows with shouting matches, or political shows with shouting matches? And can we turn the tide back toward something less loud? Our guests:

  • Tom Proietti, resident media scholar at St. John Fisher University
  • Andrew Spayde, writer and editor at the OBR(the Orange and Brown Report), and co-host of the OBR Film Breakdown podcast
  • Erin Marshall-Cunningham, local little league softball coach and coordinator
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
