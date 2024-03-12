The New York Times recently cited ESPN's Scott Van Pelt as a dying breed of sports anchor: substantive, measured, not all about himself, not yelling all the time. We take the conversation a step further: has sports media made us dumber? Has the trend toward vitriol and bombast eroded our civic intelligence? Which came first: sports shows with shouting matches, or political shows with shouting matches? And can we turn the tide back toward something less loud? Our guests:



Tom Proietti, resident media scholar at St. John Fisher University

Andrew Spayde, writer and editor at the OBR(the Orange and Brown Report), and co-host of the OBR Film Breakdown podcast

Erin Marshall-Cunningham, local little league softball coach and coordinator