Local FIRST Robotics competitors on the future of their field

NPR has called robotics "the high school sport that builds both robots and the next generation of engineers."

RIT is hosting the annual FIRST Robotics Competition this week, bringing in students from more than 50 schools. FIRST was originally launched in 1989 in New Hampshire. Now it's a sprawling league – a sport of its own – with more than 83,000 students in 31 counties.

We discuss what they do; how they do it; the impact of AI on their field; and the future these students see for themselves.

Our guests:

