Local FIRST Robotics competitors on the future of their field
NPR has called robotics "the high school sport that builds both robots and the next generation of engineers."
RIT is hosting the annual FIRST Robotics Competition this week, bringing in students from more than 50 schools. FIRST was originally launched in 1989 in New Hampshire. Now it's a sprawling league – a sport of its own – with more than 83,000 students in 31 counties.
We discuss what they do; how they do it; the impact of AI on their field; and the future these students see for themselves.
Our guests:
- Tuolumne Gildea, student at Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School and member of the X-Cats
- Aianna Kettavong, student at Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School and member of the X-Cats
- James Preston, student at Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School and member of the X-Cats
- Vicki Robertson, FIRST Robotics mentor for the X-Cats at Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School
- Aaron Schnittman, FIRST Robotics mentor for the IgKnighters at McQuaid Jesuit High School
- Myles Shetty, student at McQuaid Jesuit High School and member of the IgKnighters