Will Xolair be a miracle drug for people with severe food allergies?

A new drug might just be the miracle drug that can change the lives of countless people with severe food allergies – particularly children.

Xolair has demonstrated a powerful effect on mitigating the effects of peanuts and other foods that can be life-threatening. It's very expensive, and parents have many questions about how to get it.

Our guest discusses how to understand this new treatment option, and we talk about how the treatment of food allergy is changing in other ways.

