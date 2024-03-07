© 2024 WXXI News
Why are fewer young American adults choosing to go to college?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 7, 2024 at 2:30 PM EST
Leah Leverich and Adam Stark on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 7, 2024

The number of young American adults choosing to go to college is declining.

Pew Research finds that the number of college-bound 18- to 24-year-olds peaked in 2011. Since then, the decline has mostly happened with men. High school seniors are more likely to question the potential value of a college degree.

We talk to two young adults who chose a different path.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
