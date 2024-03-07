Why are fewer young American adults choosing to go to college?
The number of young American adults choosing to go to college is declining.
Pew Research finds that the number of college-bound 18- to 24-year-olds peaked in 2011. Since then, the decline has mostly happened with men. High school seniors are more likely to question the potential value of a college degree.
We talk to two young adults who chose a different path.
Our guests:
- Leah Leverich, host of the Decision Day podcast
- Adam Stark, mechanized system mechanic apprentice